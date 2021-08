After graduating from the University of Southern California in the middle of the pandemic, 23-year-old Ana Kannan saw a gap in the market for a place that housed entirely sustainable brands and products. “Last year, I saw this renewed focus on the environment and people wanting to shop responsibly. But there seemed to be a disconnect between the consumers and the brands, where the consumers were trying to find out a lot more information about products and they were also having trouble trusting the brand,” she told FN. “I thought, ‘Why not create a retail site where we can offer items...