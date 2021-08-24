Arizona’s Casino Del Sol partners Scientific Games for sports betting
The Pascua Yaqui Tribe of Arizona plans to launch sports betting at its two casinos in the state in partnership with Scientific Games. The Tribe’s Casino Del Sol in Tucson will open its first sportsbook later this year under recently enacted legislation authorising sports betting in the state, and its amended gaming compact, which secured approval from the US Department of Interior in May.www.gamingintelligence.com
