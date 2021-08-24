Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Arizona State

Arizona’s Casino Del Sol partners Scientific Games for sports betting

gamingintelligence.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Pascua Yaqui Tribe of Arizona plans to launch sports betting at its two casinos in the state in partnership with Scientific Games. The Tribe’s Casino Del Sol in Tucson will open its first sportsbook later this year under recently enacted legislation authorising sports betting in the state, and its amended gaming compact, which secured approval from the US Department of Interior in May.

www.gamingintelligence.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tucson, AZ
Lifestyle
Local
Arizona Sports
State
Arizona State
City
Tucson, AZ
Tucson, AZ
Sports
Local
Arizona Lifestyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sports Betting#Casino Del Sol#The Tribe#Solsports#Don Best Sports#Svp#Gm#Digital#The Department Of Gaming#Arizona Tribes#Scientific Games Corp#Nsq#Sgms
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Casinos
NewsBreak
Gambling
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Cheney elevated as vice chair of Jan. 6 committee

Republican Rep. Liz Cheney of Wyoming will now have a higher profile on the special committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol. Chairman Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.) on Thursday elevated her as vice chairman of the select committee, a move designed to blunt criticism from former President Trump and his GOP loyalists on Capitol Hill that the panel's probe is a purely partisan exercise.

Comments / 0

Community Policy