Monday was the first day to file papers for this November’s city and school elections in Iowa. Some communities in the state have a primary for city seats, and in those instances the filing period will conclude Thursday. The filing period for all other cities runs from Aug. 23 through Sept. 16. In Osceola County, the following positions are up for election: Sibley -- Mayor, Ward 1 Councilperson, Ward 3 Councilperson, At Large Councilperson, Ward 2 Councilperson to fill a vacancy; Harris -- Mayor, three council seats; Melvin -- Mayor, three council seats; and Ocheyedan, -- Mayor, three council seats. The Sibley-Ocheyedan school board also had a Ward 1 Board Member, Ward 3 Board Member and Ward 4 Board Member up for election. For more information, contact your city office or school, or your county auditor.