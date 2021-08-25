LA Kings Jordan Spence on AHL: “I have to adapt to the game”
LA Kings defensive prospect Jordan Spence spoke about needing to adapt to the style of play this coming season in the AHL. One of the more intriguing players participating in this year’s LA Kings Development Camp is Jordan Spence. The defenseman was plucked in the fourth round of the 2019 NHL Draft after scoring six goals with 43 assists for the Moncton Wildcats of the QMJHL in his draft year. The young blueliner took home a plethora of accolades, including Defensive Rookie of the Year and overall Rookie of the Year.www.yardbarker.com
