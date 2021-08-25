Cancel
Obituaries

'He knew no strangers': A tribute to Daniel Watt

By Editorial Board
Chronicle
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDaniel Watts was truly a good man. He knew no strangers. He knew me. Wherever our paths crossed at UM, he always stopped and acknowledged me. Whenever we talked, I knew he was intently listening. He was focused and led a purpose-driven life. His memory and legacy are evergreen. His smile, his laugh and his presence touched many lives at UM – including mine. I recently started graduate school myself. I hope that my impact as a graduate student will reflect that of Daniel’s. Everyone could see that there was something captivating about Daniel. The Holy Spirit lived in him and shone brightly. He was a true friend and a “Good Samaritan.” I am heartbroken but I will remember the happy times we had together in Miami. His soul lives on forever because he is face to face with Jesus. I cling to that hope and promise today.

