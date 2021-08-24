2S4B - Great Camping Getaway

General RV is a proud sponsor of 2 Strong 4 Bullies. A big thing about traveling in RV's is the kids get to unplug, get away from all the media, spend time together, talk about important things and get out there and enjoy the outdoors as a family. General RV can accommodate all your needs from a tent camper, travel trailer to motorhomes. General RV once again has teamed up with Muskingum Watershed for Great Camping Getaway contest which is going on now.