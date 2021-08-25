Legal Notice Notice of formati...

Cancel
Walton, NY

Daily Star
 6 days ago

Legal Notice Notice of formation of C&C Snack Bar LLC, Articles of Organization filed with the SSNY On 07/12/2021. Location County of Delaware. SSNY has been designated as agent of the LLC upon whom process against it may be served. SSNY shall mail process to: Brian Foster, 159 Stockton Ave., Walton, NY 13856 Purpose: any lawful act.

Schroon Lake, NYsuncommunitynews.com

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

FOR THE PROPOSED AMENDMENTS ON LOCAL LAW #1 OF 1977. NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Town Board of the Town of Schroon will hold a public hearing on September 13, 2021, beginning at 5:45P.M. at the Town Hall, 15 Leland Avenue, Schroon Lake, New York, to propose amending Local Law #1 of 1977 regulation of Hawkers, Peddlers and Solicitors Law in the Town of Schroon, County of Essex, State of New York Proposed Amendments:
Clearfield County, PAClearfield Progress

LEGAL NOTICE Notice is hereby given that on August 27

Notice is hereby given that on August 27, 2021, Ridge View Bank, a division of CNB Bank, with its principal place of business located at 31 South Second Street, Clearfield Borough, Clearfield County, PA, 16830 filed with the Pennsylvania Department of Banking and Securities an application for a Letter of Authority to establish a branch facility at 124 West Main Street, Salem, Roanoke County, VA 24153.
El Paso County, TXelpasoheraldpost.com

Legal Notice Cellco Partnership

Cellco Partnership and its controlled affiliates doing business as Verizon Wireless (Verizon Wireless) proposes to build a 33.83-foot communications support pole at the approx. vicinity of 10564V Cuesta Brava Lane, El Paso, El Paso County, Texas 79935, LAT: (31-46-38.87 N), LONG: (106-20-4.54 W). Public comments regarding potential effects from this site on historic properties may be submitted within 30 days from the date of this publication to: Trileaf Corp, Gerald Renzino, g.renzino@trileaf.com, 2121 West Chandler Blvd., Suite 108, Chandler, AZ 85224, 480-850-0575.
Wilmington, MAWilmington Apple

WEEKLY LEGAL NOTICES: Read Wilmington’s Latest Legal Notices

WILMINGTON, MA — Below are the new legal notices related to Wilmington, published during the week of Sunday, August 22, 2021:. 211011 — Wilmington Conservation Commission — NOI — 99 Fordham RoadDownload. 211010 — Wilmington Conservation Commission — NOI — 154-156 West StreetDownload. 211009 — Wilmington Conservation Commission — NOI...
Jackson County, NCSylva Herald

NOTICE OF ADMINISTRATION

NOTICE OF ADMINISTRATION Having qualified as Executor, Lela Elizabeth Buchanan of the Estate of Eliza Mae Evans deceased, late of Jackson County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them, duly verified, to the undersigned at, PO Box 101, Webster, NC 28788 before the 12th day of November, 2021 or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons indebted to said estate will please make immediate settlement with the under signed. This the 12th day of August, 2021. Lela Elizabeth Buchanan Executor of the Estate of Eliza Mae Evans 23-26*
Delaware County, NYDaily Star

Stonewall Solar LLC, Arts of O...

Stonewall Solar LLC, Arts of Org. filed with Sec. of State of NY (SSNY) 06/28/2021. Cty: Delaware. SSNY desig. as agent upon whom process against may be served&shall mail process to 546 Ehlermann Rd., Delhi, NY 13753. General Purpose.
EconomyDaily Star

LIMITED LIABILITY COMPANY Noti...

LIMITED LIABILITY COMPANY Notice of Formation of Limited Liability Company (LLC) Name: TBUTLER HOLDINGS LLC Articles of Organization filed by the Department of State of New York on: 06/28/2021 Office location: County of Otsego Purpose: Any and all lawful activities Secretary of State of New York (SSNY) is designated as agent of LLC upon whom process against it may be served. SSNY shall mail a copy of process to: The LLC 722 County Rd. 2 Unadilla, NY 13849.
Oneonta, NYDaily Star

NOTICE OF SCHOOL TAX NOTICE IS...

NOTICE OF SCHOOL TAX NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN to the taxpayers of Oneonta City School District of Oneonta, New York, that I have received the 2021-22 tax roll and warrant for the collection of school taxes, and that payments may be mailed to 31 Center Street, Oneonta, New York 13820. My Warrant expires on November 1, 2021. No penalties will be charged on taxes paid from September 1, 2021 through September 30, 2021. The Division of Equalization and Assessment of the State of New York has announced that the interest rate on unpaid taxes is twelve (12) percent per annum or one percent per month. Therefore, taxes paid from October 1, 2021 through November 1, 2021 will have a two percent (2%) penalty added. Taxes unpaid after November 1, 2021 will be turned over respectively to the Delaware County Treasurer or the Otsego County Treasurer, and an additional penalty will be added to the above. Taxes may be mailed to 31 Center St. Oneonta, NY 13820. In-person payments will not be accepted. Credit Card payments can be made with a fee at: www.taxlookup.net > Select Your County [Otsego or Delaware] > Under School Districts: Select [Oneonta] Brittany Lobb School Tax Collector Oneonta City School District 31 Center Street Oneonta, NY 13820.
Politicswoodlandhills-ut.gov

Legal Notice of Declaration of Candidacy

MAYOR (4-YEAR TERM) COUNCILMEMBER (4-YEAR TERM) Dorel Kynaston Cody Chamberlain Toby Harding Janet Lunt. /s/ Jody Stones Jody Stones, City Recorder Dated this 18th day of August 2021. Published in the Payson Chronicle on August 25 & September 1, 2021, and posted in the City of Woodland Hills City Center,...
Jackson County, NCSylva Herald

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

NOTICE TO CREDITORS All persons, firms and corporations having claims against William R. McCoy, Deceased, of Jackson County, NC are notified to present their claims to the below-named Administrator on or before October 29, 2021, or this Notice will be pleaded in bar of recovery. Debtors of the decedent are requested to make immediate payment to the undersigned. This the 29th day of July 2021. Ruth McKinna McCoy, Administrator c/o Thomas R. Crawford Attorney at Law Crawford Law Firm P.O. Box 300 Sylva, NC 28779-0300 21-24e.
LawInsurance Journal

Surfside Collapse Victims File Consolidated Complaint Against Condo Association

Former residents of the Surfside, Fla. collapsed condominium have filed a consolidated amended class action complaint against the building’s condo association. Plaintiffs allege that the Champlain Towers South Condominium Association breached its duty by neglecting to maintain, repair, and replace the building’s common elements and portions of condominium units that provided structural support to the building. By failing to keep the building in a safe condition and warning residents of unreasonable risks of harm, the association as a result caused the condominium collapse, which killed 98 people and led to the destruction of all 136 units.
Lawbloomberglaw.com

Peloton Overcharged Members With False ‘Sales Tax,’ Suit Claims

Exercise equipment company Peloton overcharged thousands of members through purported state sales taxes that weren’t actually applicable in the members’ states, according to a federal class action lawsuit filed in New York. The lawsuit centers on digital goods Peloton provided to members, which the plaintiffs say aren’t taxable in their...
Delaware County, NYDaily Star

Upstate River Trail, LLC. Arts...

Upstate River Trail, LLC. Arts. of Org. filed with the SSNY on 8/9/2021. Office: Delaware County. SSNY designated as agent of the LLC upon whom process against it may be served. SSNY shall mail copy of process to the LLC, 56 Shepard Street; Walton, New York 13856. Purpose: Any lawful purpose.
Hartwick, NYDaily Star

TOWN OF HARTWICK HIGHWAY DEPAR...

TOWN OF HARTWICK HIGHWAY DEPARTMENT FULL-TIME HEAVY EQUIPMENT OPERATORS The Town of Hartwick Highway Department is looking to hire Full-time Heavy Equipment Operators. Must Have a Minimum of a Class B License and the Ability to Obtain a Class A. Applications Are Available at: 118 Town Drive, Hartwick, NY 13348 For Further information - kofferfk@hotmail.com.
LawLaw.com

Dinsmore & Shohl Repping COVID Test-Maker in Trademark Suit

Dinsmore & Shohl filed a trademark lawsuit Thursday in Michigan Eastern District Court on behalf of Luminos, maker of DetectX, a COVID-19-related test. The suit accuses PathogendDX of selling reagent test kits that infringe on the plaintiff’s DetectX mark. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:21-cv-11927, Luminos, LLC v. PathogenDX, Inc.
LawDaily Star

On the Law: Taking a closer look at immunity agreements

Many of us were surprised when it was reported that American comedian Bill Cosby was released from prison after winning his appeal at the Pennsylvania Supreme Court. Although the story broke over a month ago, it provides an interesting discussion as so many different legal issues were at play. Constitutional rights, contract law, ethics and attorney competency all have a place in the discussion, and I imagine this will be widely discussed in law schools across the country.
Oneonta, NYDaily Star

Public Meetings: Thursday-Friday, Aug. 26-27, 2021

Call ahead in case a meeting listed here has been changed. ONC BOCES Board of Education, 9 a.m., NCOC, Grand Gorge. Oneonta City Board of Examining Plumbers, 4 p.m., Common Council Chambers, City Hall, 258 Main St. Oneonta City Commission on Community Relations and Human Rights, 7 p.m., Common Council...

