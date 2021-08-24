Cancel
SofaScore set to make exhibition debut at SBC Summit Barcelona

Cover picture for the articleSofaScore, the live score specialist, is set to exhibit at a betting and gaming industry event for the first time when it takes part in next month’s SBC Summit Barcelona. The Summit takes place on 21 – 24 September, when senior executives and key decision makers from international sports betting operators will gather at Fira de Barcelona Montjuïc for a high-level conference, exhibition and programme of exclusive networking sessions.

