SofaScore set to make exhibition debut at SBC Summit Barcelona
SofaScore, the live score specialist, is set to exhibit at a betting and gaming industry event for the first time when it takes part in next month’s SBC Summit Barcelona. The Summit takes place on 21 – 24 September, when senior executives and key decision makers from international sports betting operators will gather at Fira de Barcelona Montjuïc for a high-level conference, exhibition and programme of exclusive networking sessions.insidersport.com
