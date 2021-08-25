USF Faculty Senate Voices Concerns Over Reopening; Trustees Name Presidential Search Committee

The Seward County Community College Board of Trustees has announced its shortlist of finalists in its search for the college’s 12th president. Dr. Greg Gunderson will interview on campus Sept. 1. Gunderson currently serves as President Emeritus of Park University in Kansas City, Mo., following a five-year stint as president of Park. Since Nov. 2020 he has focused on supporting the transition to a new president. Previously, he served in instructional and administrative roles at Webster University in St. Louis and the University of Nebraska – Lincoln. Gunderson holds a bachelor’s degree from University of Nebraska – Omaha, an MBA from the University of St. Thomas, Minneapolis, Minn., and a PhD from UNL.