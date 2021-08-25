Cancel
New Orleans, LA

Three ways to enjoy Rachel Ama's Cajun beer-battered oyster mushrooms recipe

Cajun battered oyster mushrooms with garlic crushed potatoes (Henry Jay Kamara/PA)

“The Cajun beer-battered oyster mushrooms with tartare sauce recipe is inspired by my time in New Orleans, where I tucked into a lot of different Cajun-spiced fried foods,” explains vegan food writer, Rachel Ama. “Your mind will be blown by the succulent texture of the mushrooms in their crisp flavoured batter. This is a top recipe for epic street food made at home! If you like, you can switch up the spices or keep it simply beer-battered.

“First up, I’ve served the mushrooms with crisp Garlicky Crushed New Potatoes [Recipe One Part Two], topped with fresh herbs and a dollop of tangy tartare sauce,” says Ama. “You can refresh your leftovers in an American style ‘Chicken’ Pickle Sandwich [Recipe Two] with gherkins, tartare sauce and lettuce in a soft burger bun. For something speedy, pop these fried mushrooms into warm tortillas to create Cajun Tacos with Pickled Red Onion & Tartare Sauce [Recipe Three].”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0g8Zyt_0bc9YDW100
Undated Handout Photo of Rachel Ama from One Pot: Three Ways by Rachel Ama, published by Hodder and Stoughton, priced £22. Available August 26.. See PA Feature FOOD Ama. Picture credit should read: Henry Jay Kamara/PA. WARNING: This picture must only be used to accompany PA Feature FOOD Ama.

RECIPE ONE – MAIN RECIPE: Cajun beer-battered oyster mushrooms with tartare sauce

Ingredients:(Makes 4 servings)

150g plain flour½tsp baking powder2tsp sweet paprika½tsp cayenne pepper1tsp ground white pepper1tsp ground cumin1tsp dried oregano½tsp dried thyme1tsp garlic powder2tsp salt, plus extra to serve50g cornflour300g oyster mushrooms, torn into bite-sized piecesSunflower or olive oil, for frying320ml cold lager (or soda water)Lemon wedges, to serve

For the Tartare Sauce:100g vegan mayonnaise2tbsp capers, finely chopped1 garlic clove, mincedFreshly ground black pepperHandful of fresh flat-leaf parsley

Method:

1. To make the tartare sauce, mix all the ingredients for it in a bowl, then set aside.

2. Mix the flour, baking powder and all the seasonings together in a large bowl. Place the cornflour in a separate bowl or on a large plate, and place the mushrooms in a third bowl.

3. Pour a 2cm depth of oil into a deep frying pan or wok and place over a high heat until it registers 180°C (356°F) on a thermometer. Alternatively, test the temperature by dipping the end of a wooden spoon in it – if it’s hot enough for frying, the oil should bubble around it. Be careful not to overheat the oil or it will begin to smoke.

4. Whisk the cold beer or soda water into the seasoned flour mixture to make a batter. Then, working quickly, take a piece of oyster mushroom and dip it in the cornflour. Shake off any excess, then dip it in the beer batter before carefully transferring it to the hot oil. Working in batches, cook for three to four minutes, or until each piece is golden and crisp. Once cooked, drain the mushrooms on a wire rack or a plate lined with kitchen paper. Season with extra salt and squeeze over a little fresh lemon.

5. The mushrooms are now ready to be used in the recipes below, or will keep in the fridge for three days.

RECIPE ONE – PART 2: Garlicky crushed new potatoes

Ingredients:(Serves 2)

200g new potatoes3tbsp olive oil2 garlic cloves, sliced2 portions of Cajun Beer-battered Oyster Mushrooms (above)2 portions of Tartare Sauce (above)Squeeze of lemon juiceHandful of fresh flat-leaf parsley1 spring onion, finely choppedSea salt and freshly ground black pepper

Method:

1. Preheat the oven to 200°C/180°C fan/425°F/gas 6.Place a pan of water over a high heat and bring to the boil. Add the potatoes and cook for 15 minutes until tender, then drain.

2. Lightly grease a baking sheet with a little of the oil, then lay out the potatoes in a single layer. Use a fork to carefully crush and flatten each potato while keeping it in one piece. Scatter over the garlic, drizzle with the remaining oil and season with salt and pepper. Roast for 20–25 minutes until golden brown.

3. Remove the potatoes from the oven, turn up the heat and quickly place the battered mushrooms on a wire rack over a baking tray and bake for five minutes, or until warmed through and crispy.

4. Serve the mushrooms with the new potatoes, a spoonful of tartare sauce, a squeeze of fresh lemon juice, and a sprinkling of fresh parsley and spring onion.

RECIPE TWO: American-style ‘chicken’ pickle sandwich

Ingredients:(Serves 2)

2 portions of Cajun Beer-battered Oyster Mushrooms (above)2 portions of Tartare Sauce (above)2 vegan brioche burger buns, sliced in half2 gherkins, sliced2tbsp sriracha or your favourite hot sauceHandful of lettuce, shredded

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Q7zeX_0bc9YDW100
Undated Handout Photo of American style ‘chicken’ sandwich from One Pot: Three Ways by Rachel Ama, published by Hodder and Stoughton, priced £22. Available August 26.. See PA Feature FOOD Ama. Picture credit should read: Henry Jay Kamara/PA. WARNING: This picture must only be used to accompany PA Feature FOOD Ama.

Method:

1. Preheat the oven to 240°C/220°C fan/475°F/gas 9.

2. Place the battered mushrooms on a wire rack over a baking tray and bake for five minutes. Check to see if they’re warmed through and crispy. If not, return them to the oven for another few minutes.

3. To build your sandwich, spread the tartare sauce on the bottom half of your brioche bun. Pile on the mushrooms, then top with the gherkins, hot sauce and lettuce. Serve immediately.

RECIPE THREE: Cajun tacos with pickled red onion and tartare sauce

Ingredients:(Serves 2)

2 portions of Cajun Beer-battered Oyster Mushrooms (above)4 tortilla wraps1 avocado, peeled, stoned and slicedHandful of lettuce leavesHandful of fresh coriander2 portions of Tartare Sauce (above)4tbsp sriracha or your favourite hot sauce

For the Pickled Red Onion:

1 red onion, finely sliced1tbsp apple cider vinegar1tsp sea salt

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TPgqZ_0bc9YDW100
Undated Handout Photo of Cajun tacos from One Pot: Three Ways by Rachel Ama, published by Hodder and Stoughton, priced £22. Available August 26.. See PA Feature FOOD Ama. Picture credit should read: Henry Jay Kamara/PA. WARNING: This picture must only be used to accompany PA Feature FOOD Ama.

Method:

1. Preheat the oven to 240°C/220°C fan/475°F/gas 9.

2. Meanwhile, make the pickled onion. Place the sliced red onion in a bowl and pour over the vinegar.

3. Add the salt, stir to combine, then set aside for at least 10 minutes.

4. Place the battered mushrooms on a wire rack over a baking tray and bake for five minutes. Check to see if they’re warmed through and crispy. If not, return them to the oven for another few minutes.

5. Warm the tortillas in a frying pan over a medium heat for two minutes on each side.

6. To assemble the tacos, place each wrap on a plate and pile the battered mushrooms on them. Top with the avocado, lettuce and coriander, then drizzle over some tartare sauce and sriracha. Fold the wraps over and serve.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1u1mng_0bc9YDW100
Undated Handout Photo of One Pot: Three Ways by Rachel Ama, published by Hodder and Stoughton, priced £22. Available August 26.. See PA Feature FOOD Ama. Picture credit should read: Henry Jay Kamara/PA. WARNING: This picture must only be used to accompany PA Feature FOOD Ama.

One Pot: Three Ways by Rachel Ama is published by Hodder and Stoughton on August 26, priced £22. Photography by Henry Jay Kamara.

