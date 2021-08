The first thing you think of when you hear of sleep tracking and technology in the same sentence is… a smartwatch or a fitness tracker. Well, if you don’t happen to have either of those two, there are a lot of sleep tracking apps available in the Play Store, and they work without any additional hardware, well, other than your phone. We’ve decided to do some digging, and try out some of those apps. Based on that, we’ve compiled a list of our favorite sleep tracking apps for Android, the best ones, if you will.