FanDuel names three teams that should sign former Georgia RB Todd Gurley

By Joe Vitale
Posted by 
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 6 days ago
Todd Gurley, once considered the best running back in the NFL, is on the lookout for a new team and a chance at reviving his once incredible career.

It did not work out in Atlanta, which signed Mike Davis as his replacement. So the question remains: Can Todd Gurley still be a primary NFL running back?

Gurley put together a decent season with the Falcons, but it was clear the one-time superstar has lost a step. He carried the ball 195 times, had 678 yards and found the end zone nine times. He may not put up another 1,000 yard season, but Gurley can still play and be a great mentor to a younger back.

FanDuel recently listed three teams that should make a run for the former NFL Offensive Player of the Year.

1. New York Jets

If the team uses a rotational strategy, bringing Gurley wouldn’t be a bad idea. The veteran ball carrier owns a 72.3% catch percentage and could be a great dump-off option for quarterback Zach Wilson. Simply put, Gurley’s talent soars over anything Tevin Coleman, Ty Johnson or La’Michal Perine bring to the table.

2. Cincinnati Bengals

Joe Mixon is the clear starting running back for the Cincinnati Bengals, but there is almost zero depth behind him. Mixon missed 10 games due to injury last season and the Bengals struggled to run the football in his absence. Having Gurley waiting in the wings if something like that were to happen again acts as a cheap insurance option.

3. Los Angeles Chargers

Second-year quarterback Justin Herbert needs reliable players working alongside him and Gurley has a 2,000-yard season under his belt. It’s worth a shot for the Chargers to see what the former All-Pro RB has to offer.

