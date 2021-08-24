Cancel
Stocks

Nasdaq futures at record high as tech stocks rise

By Reuters
 9 days ago

(Reuters) - Futures tracking the Nasdaq 100 index hit a record high on Tuesday as technology stocks rose, while positive news around U.S. vaccination boosted shares of energy and travel-related companies. Facebook Inc, Microsoft Corp,, Nvidia Corp, Amazon.com, Google-owner Alphabet Inc, Advanced Micro Devices Inc and Tesla Inc gained between...

StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Synopsys Insider Sold Over $3.34 million in Company Stock

Roy Vallee, Director at Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS), made a large insider sell on August 30, according to a new SEC filing. What Happened: A Form 4 filing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Monday, showed that Roy Vallee sold 10,000 Synopsys shares, for a total of $3,339,964. Following the...
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Moderna And DexCom Lead The Nasdaq-100

U.S. indices had a mixed day of trading Wednesday as investors weigh rising COVID-19 Delta variant cases nationwide. The Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 (NASDAQ: QQQ) gained 0.17% to $380.58. The SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NASDAQ: DIA) lost 0.10% to $353.55. The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust...
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

3 Top Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy in September

One of these Buffett stocks is a drugmaker that offers an attractive dividend, appealing valuation, and solid growth prospects. Another is an internet giant that's increasing its capital investments -- a positive sign in the past. The third is Buffett's favorite stock outside Berkshire Hathaway itself and continues to have...
StocksPosted by
The Apple Maven

What To Expect Of Apple Stock In September: Buy Or Sell?

Apple stock (AAPL) - Get Apple Inc. (AAPL) Report had a great August, a traditionally slow summer month of trading that is often feared by investors for lack of positive catalysts. Shares of the Cupertino company climbed just short of 5% against the S&P 500’s 3%, for a compelling annualized return of 68%.
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Walgreens And IBM Lead The Dow Jones

U.S. indices fell Wednesday as investors weigh COVID-19 Delta variant concerns nationwide. The SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NASDAQ: DIA) lost 0.05% to $353.89. The Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 (NASDAQ: QQQ) fell by 0.08% to $379.95. The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NASDAQ: SPY) fell by 0.15%...
Marketskitco.com

Modest price pressure on gold ahead of busy U.S. data Wednesday

(Kitco News) - Gold and silver prices are weaker in early U.S. trading Wednesday. The first trading day of September finds a busy slate of U.S. economic data being released, highlighted by the monthly ADP national employment report for August, which is expected to show a gain of 600,000 jobs. October gold futures were last down $3.20 at $1,812.60. September Comex silver was last down $0.06 at $23.90 an ounce.
Stocksinvesting.com

S&P, Nasdaq post record closes on dovish Fed taper-talk

(Reuters) - The S&P 500 and Nasdaq topped their record closes once again on Monday, bolstered by technology stocks, as last week's dovish comments from the Federal Reserve on tapering its monetary stimulus refocused investors' minds on economic growth. It was the fourth record closing high in five sessions for...
StocksBenzinga

Apple And Home Depot Lead The Dow Jones

U.S. indices were trading higher Monday as investors weighed Fed Chairman Powell's speech at the Jackson Hole Symposium and gauge Fed tapering policy. The SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NASDAQ: DIA) lost 0.14% to $354.08. The Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 (NASDAQ: QQQ) gained 1.12% to $380.26. The...
Metal Miningkitco.com

Gold remains above key and critical short-term support but it is the release of Friday’s jobs report that will shape the future direction of gold

Gold pricing has remained fairly stable and continues to trade above $1800 per ounce. The clear break in gold occurred on Friday after Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell spoke at the virtual Economic Symposium. Last Friday’s dynamic surge in gold took the precious yellow metal from its opening price of $1795 top close at approximately $1820. This single-day move took gold pricing above its 100 and 200-day moving averages. During the same period, gold’s 100-day moving average crossed above the longer-term 200-day moving average.
Stockskitco.com

Star stock-picker Cathie Wood buys the Zoom dip, invests over $56 million

(Reuters) - Star investor Cathie Wood’s funds scooped up $56.5 million worth of shares in Zoom Video Communications Inc, taking advantage of a 17% drop in the company’s stock price on Tuesday after warning on slowing demand. Wood’s bet on Zoom and other pandemic winners such as online healthcare service...
Industrykitco.com

Gold prices lose some ground following rise in ISM manufacturing report

(Kitco News) - Gold prices remain slightly volatile as the market reacts to stronger than expected manufacturing data. Wednesday, the Institute for Supply Management (ISM) said its manufacturing index showed a reading of 59.9% for August up from July’s reading of 59.5%. The data was more robust than expected, as consensus forecasts were calling a drop to 58.5%.
StocksPosted by
Reuters

Wall Street scales new heights, powered by tech stocks

Sept 1 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes marched on, with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq hitting record highs on Wednesday, as fresh technology stock buying combined with hopes the Federal Reserve would keep the stimulus taps open after weaker-than-expected private payrolls data. Technology stocks (.SPLRCT), which tend to benefit...
Businesskitco.com

Dollar weakens after ADP miss, euro hits fresh one-month high

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The dollar fell against a basket of major currencies on Wednesday after a report on the U.S. labor market fell well short of expectations, while the euro held near a one-month high on inflation worries. The greenback added to losses after the ADP National Employment Report...
Marketskitco.com

Gold weaker, silver firmer in choppy late-summer trading

(Kitco News) - Gold prices are slightly lower and silver solidly higher in midday U.S. trading Wednesday. Metals traders are seeking the next significant fundamental input, which will likely be Friday morning's U.S. jobs report. October gold futures were last down $1.40 at $1,814.40. December Comex silver was last up $0.249 at $24.255 an ounce.
StocksPosted by
MarketWatch

Nasdaq Composite books 33rd record of 2021 to kick off in September but Dow and S&P 500 are lackluster

The Nasdaq Composite extended its climb into record territory on Wednesday notching its 33rd record of 2021, despite an August private-sector employment report coming in below forecasts, which puts Friday's monthly government jobs report and the timing for tapering of the Federal Reserve's bond purchases in focus. The Nasdaq Composite closed 0.3% higher at a record close at around 15,309, the S&P 500 index finished less than 0.1% higher at 4,524, on a preliminary basis, missing its Aug. 30 record by 4 points, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average ended lower, down 0.1%, at 35,312, pressured lower by declines in Caterpillar Inc. and Amgen Inc. . The Automatic Data Processing report showed a second straight month of weak jobs creation, with August adding 374,000 private-sector jobs, far below the 600,000 forecast by economists surveyed by The Wall Street Journal. On top of that, July's rise in jobs was reduced to 326,000 from 330,000.

