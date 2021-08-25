Butler University updates COVID-19 policies
Butler updates its COVID-19 response for the fall semester. Collegian file photo. GABI MORANDO | STAFF REPORTER | gmorando@butler.edu. The start of the 2021 fall semester brings changes and relaxation of COVID-19 restrictions. After ending the mask requirement June 2, Butler announced on Aug. 9 that all students, faculty and staff must again wear a mask indoors when in the presence of others. This decision came two months after students, faculty and staff were informed vaccines were mandatory.thebutlercollegian.com
