Butler University updates COVID-19 policies

Cover picture for the articleButler updates its COVID-19 response for the fall semester. Collegian file photo. GABI MORANDO | STAFF REPORTER | gmorando@butler.edu. The start of the 2021 fall semester brings changes and relaxation of COVID-19 restrictions. After ending the mask requirement June 2, Butler announced on Aug. 9 that all students, faculty and staff must again wear a mask indoors when in the presence of others. This decision came two months after students, faculty and staff were informed vaccines were mandatory.

#Butler University#Covid 19#Immunization#Butler Pharmacy#The Health Portal
