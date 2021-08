As you may be aware at this point, amidst tense contract negotiations, the Oakland University administration have shown their true, profiteering colors. Their offer to the university faculty, your professors, intends to severely cut our health benefits as well as our ability to self-govern. The package that they have offered is downright insulting and quite a few of my esteemed colleagues have written letters to the Oakland Post detailing the ways in which the administration is doing you a huge disservice in their treatment of faculty. Simply put, if the administration has their way, your degree’s value will diminish as Oakland University’s national reputation spirals downward.