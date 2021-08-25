To the editor: Hypocrites in power

Matt Shears, chairman of the Knox County Democratic Party, is up to his typical virtue signaling. Shears sent out a press release recently with the shocking news local Democrats had cancelled their Truman Day Dinner and called on Knox County Republicans to do likewise with the Lincoln Day Dinner. Democrats are pointing to the increase in COVID cases and any reason to grab a mask and shelter in place and wait for the next government check. Well, Matt, where was your statement about closing the border to the illegals pouring across without even being checked for the COVID of any variety or strain? Nope, not a word about that. Matt, where was your press release chastising Old Joe Biden and his administration for providing the illegal aliens pouring into the country with COVID with bus and plane tickets to the interior of our nation? Where was your heartfelt plea to your president to stop the flood of illegals carrying the virus? In fact, in one border-town, 1,500 illegals with COVID went through there on their way to the interior of the country in a single week. No, I don’t seem to recall your having said a word about that. Doesn’t it seem a like a bit of a misplaced priority to be virtue signaling about cancelling your party fundraising dinner while folks are pouring into the country, many of whom are ill? Tell the truth, Matt. Do you really think it matters if Knox County Republicans cancel Lincoln Day to virtue signal while your own party pretends nothing is happening at the border? It’s pretty difficult to maintain there is a crisis with a deadly virus running rampant when tens of thousands of people are coming into our country without being checked for COVID or the delta variant or the lambda variant. In fact, there were 212,000 of them just in July, a record.