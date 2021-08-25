Cancel
Virginia State

As Virginia prepares for possible booster shots, 44% of the state is not fully vaccinated

By SABRINA MORENO Richmond Times-Dispatch
Franklin News Post
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBooster shots are likely coming to Virginia in a month. Last Wednesday, the Biden administration announced a tentative Sept. 20 date for when the general public could receive an additional dose of Moderna or Pfizer under the advice that fully vaccinated people get the third jab eight months after their second — a timeline gauged by a rough estimation of when immunity could start to wane.

