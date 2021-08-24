Boise lays out new affordable housing goals and strategies as rents continue to rise
The City of Boise has a new set of ambitious goals to address the Treasure Valley’s growing housing crisis. On Tuesday, the Boise City Council and Mayor Lauren McLean heard a presentation from housing staff outlining an aggressive set of strategies to build new affordable housing units, preserve existing ones to stop displacement of low-income residents and create special housing units dedicated to housing the homeless community in the next five years.boisedev.com
