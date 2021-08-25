Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Franklin County, VA

FRANKLIN COUNTY CROSS COUNTRY 2021

Franklin News Post
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMembers of Franklin County’s boys and girls cross country teams are front row from left: assistant coach Kevin Bowman, Nathan Richmond, Trevor Jones, Julianne Bowman, Whitney Holland, Jaidyn Vukelich, Kendall Smith, Paige Wells, Natalie Davis, John Grider, Laon Sung, Luke Montgomery and head coach Chris Williams. Middle row from left: Devin Dillon, Samantha Simms, Nicholas Guilliams, Cooper Myers, Madison Pagans, Emma Hale, Adalie Woodford, Matthew Richmond, Eric Camilleri, Kyle Roach, Andrew Riddle, Nathan Atchue and Parker Chapman. Back row from left: seniors Kylie Cooper, Josh Mills, Addie Shorter and Caroline Horne.

thefranklinnewspost.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Franklin County, VA
Government
City
Madison, VA
Franklin County, VA
Sports
City
Richmond, VA
Local
Virginia Sports
Local
Virginia Government
County
Franklin County, VA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Williams
IN THIS ARTICLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
TravelPosted by
Reuters

EU countries drop U.S. from safe travel list

BRUSSELS, Aug 30 (Reuters) - European Union governments agreed on Monday to remove the United States and five other countries from the EU's safe travel list, meaning those visitors are likely to face tighter controls, such as tests and quarantines. Kosovo, Israel, Montenegro, Lebanon and North Macedonia have also been...
EducationPosted by
The Hill

Education Dept. opens investigations into 5 statewide bans on mask mandates

The Education Department announced on Monday that it has opened civil rights investigations into five statewide bans on mask mandates to determine whether they discriminate against students with disabilities. The department’s Office for Civil Rights (OCR) sent letters to school officials in Iowa, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee and Utah describing...
WorldPosted by
Fox News

North Korea appears to have restarted key nuclear reactor: UN watchdog

Evidence has emerged that North Korea has restarted a nuclear reactor believed to be capable of producing weapons-grade plutonium in a development called "deeply troubling," Reuters reported, citing the International Atomic Energy Agency. The IAEA’s report, which was released on Friday, said the reactor in question is located in the...
PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Biden enters perilous final hours of Afghanistan mission

The remaining U.S. forces in Afghanistan are set to leave the country on Tuesday, marking an end to a nearly 20-year military engagement. But the exit will not be a clean break for the Biden administration, which still must grapple with whether to continue evacuation missions for Americans and Afghan allies left behind, as well as the fallout from a deadly terrorist attack last week that killed more than a dozen U.S. service members.

Comments / 0

Community Policy