FRANKLIN COUNTY CROSS COUNTRY 2021
Members of Franklin County’s boys and girls cross country teams are front row from left: assistant coach Kevin Bowman, Nathan Richmond, Trevor Jones, Julianne Bowman, Whitney Holland, Jaidyn Vukelich, Kendall Smith, Paige Wells, Natalie Davis, John Grider, Laon Sung, Luke Montgomery and head coach Chris Williams. Middle row from left: Devin Dillon, Samantha Simms, Nicholas Guilliams, Cooper Myers, Madison Pagans, Emma Hale, Adalie Woodford, Matthew Richmond, Eric Camilleri, Kyle Roach, Andrew Riddle, Nathan Atchue and Parker Chapman. Back row from left: seniors Kylie Cooper, Josh Mills, Addie Shorter and Caroline Horne.thefranklinnewspost.com
