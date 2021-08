Lighting from this morning's thunderstorm caused a barn fire in Dubuque County. Below is the official release from the Dubuque County Sheriff's Department:. On 8/23/21 at approximately 0713 hours the Dubuque County Sheriff's Office, Sherrill, and Asbury Fire Departments responded to 19998 Hochrein road for the report of a barn fully ingulfed by fire. Upon arrival the homeowner Randy Klein reported that the barn contained several pieces of farm equipment and hay. The fire is believed to have been started by lightning from storms in the area. The total loss is estimated at $250,000 in damages and loss. No injuries were reported.