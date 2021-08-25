Cancel
Georgia State

Georgia Football: Herschel Walker, My God, A Senator?

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGeorgia alum Herschel Walker (Photo by Steve Limentani/ISI Photos/Getty Images). My God, a Senator . . . maybe. Georgia football fans will get to see Herschel Walker run again. The 1982 Heisman Trophy winner and all-time leading rusher in the Southeastern Conference announced his candidacy for the United States Senate...

