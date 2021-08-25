Cancel
Los Angeles County, CA

Community college students make the most of Covid-19 federal aid

By The California Student Journalism Corps
edsource.org
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEmergency aid to students was a priority for the three rounds of federal emergency Covid relief aid. Students received various amounts depending on the college they attend. For these California Community Colleges students, the money came at a critical time allowing some of them to even help their families through the early months of the pandemic. Of all 116 colleges, Mt. San Antonio in Los Angeles County spent the highest amount from its student aid portion, which at $48 million is the second-highest in the state.

