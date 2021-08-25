Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Bardstown, KY

EDITORIAL: Buttermilk Days returns

By The Kentucky Standard Editorial Board
Kentucky Standard
 6 days ago

The annual Buttermilk Days Festival will be celebrating its 27th year this weekend. The festival will begin Friday from 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. with a full lineup of food and merchandise vendors, the annual wine-tasting event and free street concert featuring local favorite J.D. Shelburne. Saturday morning will start the day’s festivities with the famous Buttermilk Breakfast from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. and music with the Bourbon City Jams around 3 p.m., then Big Black Cadillac at 7 p.m. and The Ultimate Show Band, an R&B group from Louisville, later that night.

www.kystandard.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bardstown, KY
State
Kentucky State
Bardstown, KY
Society
Local
Kentucky Society
City
Louisville, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arts And Crafts#Food And Wine#Buttermilk Days#Big Black
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Festival
NewsBreak
Cadillac
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Arts
Related
EducationPosted by
The Hill

Education Dept. opens investigations into 5 statewide bans on mask mandates

The Education Department announced on Monday that it has opened civil rights investigations into five statewide bans on mask mandates to determine whether they discriminate against students with disabilities. The department’s Office for Civil Rights (OCR) sent letters to school officials in Iowa, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee and Utah describing...
TravelPosted by
CNN

EU to recommend reinstating Covid-related travel restrictions on US, reports say

(CNN) — The European Union is expected to recommend on Monday that member states reinstate Covid-related travel restrictions and halt nonessential travel from the United States and five other countries, a diplomatic source told CNN on Monday.. The EU would reestablish coronavirus travel restrictions such as quarantine and testing requirements...
Video GamesPosted by
CNN

China bans kids from playing online video games during the week

Hong Kong/Beijing (CNN Business) — China has barred online gamers under the age of 18 from playing on weekdays and limited their play to just three hours most weekends, marking a significant escalation of restrictions on the country's massive gaming industry. Starting this week, minors will be allowed only an...

Comments / 0

Community Policy