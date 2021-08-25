EDITORIAL: Buttermilk Days returns

The annual Buttermilk Days Festival will be celebrating its 27th year this weekend. The festival will begin Friday from 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. with a full lineup of food and merchandise vendors, the annual wine-tasting event and free street concert featuring local favorite J.D. Shelburne. Saturday morning will start the day’s festivities with the famous Buttermilk Breakfast from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. and music with the Bourbon City Jams around 3 p.m., then Big Black Cadillac at 7 p.m. and The Ultimate Show Band, an R&B group from Louisville, later that night.