2 Congress Members Fly to Kabul Amid Chaotic Evacuation

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (AP/77WABC) — Two members of Congress flew unannounced into Kabul airport in the middle of the ongoing chaotic evacuation Tuesday. The visit stunned State Department and U.S. military personnel who had to divert resources to provide security and information to the lawmakers. Officials say Massachusetts Democratic congressman Seth Moulton and Michigan Republican congressman Peter Meijer flew in and out on charter aircraft and were on the ground at the Kabul airport for several hours.

Foreign Policystardem.com

Harris wants Biden to resign over Afghanistan chaos, Kabul attacks

EASTON — U.S. Rep. Andy Harris, R-Md., is very critical of President Joe Biden on Afghanistan. Harris joined some conservative Republicans in calling for Biden to step down after 13 U.S. troops and at least 50 Afghans were killed in terror attacks near the Kabul airport. Harris represents the Eastern Shore and is a frequent conservative critic of Biden.
U.S. Politicsamericanmilitarynews.com

Taliban asking US to keep some Americans in Afghanistan: Report

The Taliban is reportedly requesting the U.S. keep some diplomatic presence in Afghanistan after the August 31 U.S. troop withdrawal deadline. U.S. officials have been weighing the possibility of reopening the U.S. Embassy in Kabul and keeping some diplomats in the country, but no decision has been made as to whether the plan will go through, according to an official familiar with the discussions who spoke to the Washington Post on Friday.
Aerospace & DefenseSand Hills Express

Biden pays respects to US troops killed in Afghanistan

DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, Del. (AP) — President Joe Biden met in solemn privacy Sunday with the families of the 13 U.S. troops killed in the suicide attack near the Kabul airport and became the fourth commander in chief to bear witness as the remains of the fallen returned to U.S. soil from Afghanistan.
WorldDetroit News

Meijer on CNN: 'Impossible to say' Afghanistan war was worth it

Reps. Peter Meijer and Seth Moulton once again defended their controversial trip to Kabul last week and condemned what they described in an interview with CNN Sunday morning as "some of the worst of American leadership" they had ever seen in handling the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan. Their statements came...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Week

2 congressman who snuck to Kabul airport now reluctantly support Biden's Aug. 31 withdrawal date

Reps. Seth Moulton (D-Mass.) and Peter Meijer (R-Mich.) got a bipartisan rebuke Wedensday from House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) for their 24-hour unauthorized trip to Kabul's international airport during the massive airlift of foreign nationals and the Afghans who assisted them. The Pentagon wasn't pleased, either.
Foreign PolicyPosted by
The Independent

Two members of Congress who flew into Kabul for unannounced visit rebuked by Pelosi

Two members of Congress who flew into Kabul for an unannounced visit during the evacuation of American citizens and Afghans have been rebuked by Nancy Pelosi.US officials were stunned when Representative Seth Moulton and Representative Peter Meijer flew into the country on a chartered flight and stayed on the ground for several hours before leaving on another flight.The White House and State Department was furious as the two lawmakers did not coordinate the trip with diplomats or military commanders in charge of the often chaotic situation at the international airport, according to the Associated Press.Mr Moulton, a Democrat from...
MilitaryInternational Business Times

US Gave Taliban 'Kill List' Of American Citizens, Afghan Allies: Report

The United States is racing against time to evacuate stranded U.S. citizens and at-risk Afghans out of the country, but the process may have involved handing over a list of names to the Taliban that could pose serious danger to the lives of Afghans who aided the American military in the past.
Military104.1 WIKY

Rockets fired at Kabul airport as U.S. troops race to complete evacuation

(Reuters) – U.S. anti-missile defences intercepted as many as five rockets that were fired at Kabul’s airport early on Monday morning, a U.S. official said, as the United States rushed to complete its withdrawal from Afghanistan to end its longest war. U.S. and allied forces are hurrying to evacuate their...
MilitaryWCAX

US military flies out evacuees in waning hours of Afghanistan withdrawal

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. military flew more desperate evacuees out of the Afghan capital on Monday in the waning hours of a final American withdrawal as the Islamic State group’s Afghanistan affiliate claimed responsibility for targeting the Kabul airport with rockets. The U.S. military reported no American casualties. The...
Congress & CourtsBirmingham Star

Two members of US Congress secretly fly to Afghanistan

By Reena BhardwajWashington [US], August 26 (ANI): Two members of US Congress secretly travelled to Kabul, Afghanistan, as the US evacuates tens of thousands of Americans and vulnerable Afghans after the country fell to the Taliban. Representatives Seth Moulton, a Democrat, and Republican Peter Meijer, made a visit to the...
Aerospace & Defensethelivingstonpost.com

Slotkin, team help evacuate 114 from Afghanistan

As she detailed on social media how her team helped get 114 Afghan nationals out of Kabul and to safety, U.S. Rep. Elissa Slotkin, D-Holly, said that in all her years of working in war zones, there are few things of which she is more proud. Those Slotkin’s team helped evacuate include 70 affiliated with Michigan State University, and another 30+ who were former deputy ministers, staff and military officers of the former Afghan government who were being threatened and hunted by the Taliban.
Foreign PolicyPosted by
Axios

Pelosi reprimands Moulton and Meijer over trip to Kabul

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) on Wednesday said that there was an "opportunity cost" associated with Reps. Seth Moulton (D-Mass.) and Peter Meijer (R-Mich.) visiting Kabul on Tuesday as evacuation efforts continue in Afghanistan. Driving the news: "It's not just about them going to Afghanistan, but in going to the...

