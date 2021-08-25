Sawflies strip dogwood foliage

Let’s talk about the carrot family, the Apiaceae. This is a very large family, known mostly from temperate parts of the northern hemisphere, with many genera, and many species, these known since antiquity, and valued for a variety of foods, spices, flavors, and medicines… and poisons. Your typical garden variety “carrot” belongs to the genus Daucus, and carrots seem to be the best-known member of the family, hence the name “carrot family.” But, you could just as correctly call the Apiaceae the “parsley” family, or the “dill” family, or “celery” family, each of these belonging to a genus other than Daucus. There aren’t any rules associated with common names of plant families, or species, for that matter, so you can give it any common name you want and be safe from the botany police. But the only scientific name for the FAMILY is “Apiaceae.” Actually, there is an even older name for the family, “Umbelliferae,” which, I fear, has fallen out of favor with botanists.