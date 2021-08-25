Sawflies strip dogwood foliage
One of the very first insects that I identified as a young gardener was the pine sawfly. We had planted over a hundred white pine seedlings over 40 years ago and after a decade or so we started to lose a couple each year to one problem or another. Daddy charged me with inspection duty. Looking for and plucking bagworms; collecting beetles in jars for identification at the County Extension Service; or closely noting the color, legs and chewing habits of the various caterpillars I encountered. The markings of a mature white pine sawfly caterpillar are quite distinctive: the body is pale yellow with four rows of black spots along the back and the head is black. The head looks like a little helmet, almost.www.spencermagnet.com
