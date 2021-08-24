Cancel
Santa Rosa, CA

Caldor Fire Updates: No Changes To Evacuations Or U.S. 50 Closure Tuesday As Fire Becomes State's 'No. 1 Priority'

 6 days ago

Of the Caldor Fire towards the Lake Tahoe Basin, but weather conditions allowed some progress to be made on Tuesday. Some parts of the southwestern edge of the fire near areas like Grizzly Flats, the town where many homes were destroyed a week ago, are now contained. But fire officials stressed it's still not safe for residents to return, as changes to conditions could put other areas like Pollock Pines closer to Highway 50 in danger.

EducationPosted by
The Hill

Education Dept. opens investigations into 5 statewide bans on mask mandates

The Education Department announced on Monday that it has opened civil rights investigations into five statewide bans on mask mandates to determine whether they discriminate against students with disabilities. The department’s Office for Civil Rights (OCR) sent letters to school officials in Iowa, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee and Utah describing...
MilitaryNBC News

Army general was the last soldier to leave Afghanistan

Maj. Gen. Chris Donahue, commander of the Army's 82nd Airborne Division, was the last soldier to leave Afghanistan, officials said Monday. U.S. Central Command released a picture of Donahue preparing to board the final military C-17 cargo plane to leave Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul. Marine Gen. Frank McKenzie,...
MilitaryPosted by
The Associated Press

Last troops exit Afghanistan, ending America’s longest war

WASHINGTON (AP) — The United States has completed its withdrawal from Afghanistan, ending America’s longest war and closing a chapter in military history likely to be remembered for colossal failures, unfulfilled promises and a frantic final exit that cost the lives of more than 180 Afghans and 13 U.S. service members, some barely older than the war.

