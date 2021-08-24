Caldor Fire Updates: No Changes To Evacuations Or U.S. 50 Closure Tuesday As Fire Becomes State's 'No. 1 Priority'
Of the Caldor Fire towards the Lake Tahoe Basin, but weather conditions allowed some progress to be made on Tuesday. Some parts of the southwestern edge of the fire near areas like Grizzly Flats, the town where many homes were destroyed a week ago, are now contained. But fire officials stressed it's still not safe for residents to return, as changes to conditions could put other areas like Pollock Pines closer to Highway 50 in danger.
