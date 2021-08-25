Dupont, Angela L. - 3802D2 DUI-Influence of Drug or Combo of Drugs and 2 additional charges
Angela L. Dupont, age 35, of Mount Joy was charged with 3 counts of DUI on August 6 stemming from an investigation that began in June. Officers were called to the 700 block of East Main Street in Mount Joy Borough where the defendant was passed out while leaning over the steering wheel of her vehicle. Tests later revealed the presence of controlled substances for which the defendant was not prescribed while in physical control of a vehicle.lancaster.crimewatchpa.com
