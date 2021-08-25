Newcastle will allow Matty Longstaff to leave on loan this summer with Sheffield United and Huddersfield showing interest - as Steve Bruce admits move 'is for the best'
Newcastle United midfielder Matty Longstaff is a loan target for Sheffield United and Huddersfield Town. Manager Steve Bruce admits he needs to move players out as he looks to add Hamza Choudhury on loan from Leicester City while he also holds an interest in potential deals for Tottenham's Harry Winks and Phil Jones of Manchester United.www.chatsports.com
Comments / 0