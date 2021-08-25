Cancel
Premier League

Newcastle will allow Matty Longstaff to leave on loan this summer with Sheffield United and Huddersfield showing interest - as Steve Bruce admits move 'is for the best'

Cover picture for the articleNewcastle United midfielder Matty Longstaff is a loan target for Sheffield United and Huddersfield Town. Manager Steve Bruce admits he needs to move players out as he looks to add Hamza Choudhury on loan from Leicester City while he also holds an interest in potential deals for Tottenham's Harry Winks and Phil Jones of Manchester United.

Premier LeagueTribal Football

Newcastle manager Steve Bruce hoping for more additions

Newcastle United manager Steve Bruce admits the club might not be finished in the transfer market. £25m signing Joe Willock was unveiled to Newcastle supporters before Sunday's loss to West Ham United at St. James' Park. Speaking to Sky Sports, Bruce said of any further deals: "We're all looking. We're...
Premier LeagueTribal Football

Bruce admits Newcastle not in contract talks with Longstaff

Newcastle United boss Steve Bruce says the club are not in talks with midfielder Sean Longstaff about a new contract. Bruce says Longstaff was offered a new contract in 2019 that he declined to sign at the time. No new talks have taken place, according to Bruce, with both Sean...
Premier LeagueTribal Football

Bruce: I want the best for Newcastle

Steve Bruce insists Newcastle United is still his "dream job". Bruce is a divisive figure amongst Magpies supporters after his previous stint with local rivals Sunderland. But Bruce has said there should be no questions about his loyalty to the Tyneside outfit. "I am a fan myself," Bruce said on...
Premier Leaguechatsports.com

Steve Bruce pushes for Newcastle to sign Hamza Choudhury on loan from Leicester with the midfielder open to the move... but the Magpies must first sell players to make room for him

Steve Bruce is pushing for Newcastle United to sign Hamza Choudhury on loan from Leicester City. The 23-year old was a target for Bruce in the January window and is understood to be open to the move so he can play more regular football. Bruce believes the England U21 international’s...
Premier Leaguefourfourtwo.com

Steve Bruce says Newcastle players ‘should be avoiding’ social media

Newcastle boss Steve Bruce says he will continue to advise all his players to boycott social media following the abuse received by new signing Joe Willock. Willock recently completed a permanent move to Newcastle from Arsenal for a reported fee in excess of £20million after a successful loan spell at St James’ Park last season.
Premier LeagueSunderland Echo

Steve Bruce makes Newcastle United transfer admission

The pair missed a combined total of 25 Premier League matches last season, which largely contributed to the Magpies’ battle with relegation. Once the duo returned – Saint-Maximin in particular – United surged towards safety, also aided by a tweak in formation and Joe Willock’s remarkable goalscoring form. Given Dwight...
Premier LeagueSunderland Echo

Steve Bruce reacts as Newcastle United lose again

A sublime strike from Danny Ings saw Villa lead 1-0 at the break. But the second half saw Newcastle on the wrong end of two more VAR penalty decisions once again. Jamaal Lascelles was penalised for handball after play was pulled back following a VAR check. Referee David Coote awarded the spot kick which was converted by Anwar El Ghazi to make it 2-0.
Premier LeaguePosted by
The Independent

Newcastle transfer news: Steve Bruce predicting a quiet end to the transfer window

Newcastle United manager Steve Bruce is not expecting a busy end to the summer transfer window at St James’ Park.Bruce is still on the look-out for a potential loan signing but has all but ruled out a permanent acquisition in the final week of trading before next week’s deadline.Bruce, who has already signed Joe Willock from Arsenal feels the club and the market in general are being hampered by financial issues.He has an additional problem in that his two first-choice goalkeepers are sidelined, meaning space in his 25-man Premier League squad is limited as he includes more back-up keeping...

