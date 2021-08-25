Newcastle will allow Matty Longstaff to leave on loan this summer with Sheffield United and Huddersfield showing interest - as Steve Bruce admits move 'is for the best'

Newcastle United manager Steve Bruce is not expecting a busy end to the summer transfer window at St James’ Park.Bruce is still on the look-out for a potential loan signing but has all but ruled out a permanent acquisition in the final week of trading before next week’s deadline.Bruce, who has already signed Joe Willock from Arsenal feels the club and the market in general are being hampered by financial issues.He has an additional problem in that his two first-choice goalkeepers are sidelined, meaning space in his 25-man Premier League squad is limited as he includes more back-up keeping...