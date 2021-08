Forty names, games, teams and minutiae making news in college football (Big 12 remnants sold separately in Dallas liquidation; everything must go):. Change is constant in college football, and coordinator changes have become much-scrutinized, big-dollar transactions. Some schools are trying to replace star coordinators who moved on to head-coaching jobs or higher-profile opportunities, while others are trying to correct mistakes. The Dash looks at 10 schools that made at least one big coordinator change, and how those might turn out: