Industry Leaders Cvent and Meeting Professionals International (MPI) Extend Long-Standing Strategic Partnership

This post is based on a Russell Reynolds memorandum by Ms. Sanderson, Mr. Neal, Ms. Meneer, and Jemi Crookes.