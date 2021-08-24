Cancel
Industry Leaders Cvent and Meeting Professionals International (MPI) Extend Long-Standing Strategic Partnership

hospitalitynet.org
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCvent, a market-leading meetings, events and hospitality technology provider, and Meeting Professionals International (MPI), the largest global meeting and event industry association, announced the extension of their strategic partnership through 2024. Together, Cvent and MPI will continue to deliver educational opportunities and thought leadership content to MPI’s global community of more than 60,000 meeting and event professionals. In addition, Cvent’s technology will be used to provide personalized, engaging experiences across MPI events, including its signature events, MPI World Education Congress (WEC) and the European Meetings and Events Conference (EMEC).

www.hospitalitynet.org

