The 5 most weird and wonderful things George Harrison ever did

Wow, kids sure do grow up fast! Don't believe me? Then check out the new preview image that was released for showrunner & writer Clyde Phillips and series star/EP Michael C. Hall's Dexter: New Blood. The image drp comes only hours after Showtime entertainment president Gary Levine admitted at Tuesday's Television Critics Association press tour that the cable network didn't do right by the series as it wrapped up its original run. We're guessing that might explain the surprising preview from earlier today, because if that actually is Dexter's son Harrison in the image below? Well, then the show's been playing naughty because the actor in the picture is named Jack Alcott (The Good Lord Bird) and he was listed as someone named "Randall" who has a "meaningful encounter" with Dexter when his casting was first announced.