The pre-recorded third part of the “One: Battleground” series featured some entertaining striking clashes that took place nearly a month ago. The One: Battleground 3 main event saw former Lumpinee Stadium champ and Glory kickboxing champion Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong edging Tawanchai P.K.Saenchaimuaythaigym in a One featherweight muay Thai clash. Sitthichai pushed forward in the first exchanges, but it was the 22-year-old Tawanchai who landed the more precise shots in the opening stanza. In the second frame, Tawanchai landed a well-executed roundhouse kick on his opponent, and proceeded to sting him with kicks for much of the next few minutes. “Killer Kid” turned to his boxing combinations, while mixing in elbows as he kept advancing and scoring with his hands. It all came down to Round 3, where Sitthichai blocked most of the shots from Tawanchai and fired back, outworking a fatiguing opponent that slowed towards the end of the match. When it came to hear the verdict, two judges sided with Sitthichai and one with Tawanchai, rewarding “Killer Kid” with a split decision victory.