Stand and Deliver: UFC on ESPN 30

By Ben Duffy
Sherdog
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn some ways, a win is a win and a loss is a loss. But while it is true that every fight matters, some feel as though they matter more, for a variety of reasons. Sometimes, the elevated stakes are easy to define. Picture the fighter on a losing streak who knows he or she is likely fighting for their job; or conversely, any matchup on Dana White's Contender Series, where two hopefuls know that the brass ring is within their reach if they can win impressively. At other times, a fight feels especially important for reasons that are harder to quantify, but no less real. Whether it’s the symbolic heft of being a pioneer in MMA from one’s country, or the simple added spice of two fighters who really hate each other’s guts, that fight means just a little more.

www.sherdog.com

