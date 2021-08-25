Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
UFC

By The Numbers: Edson Barboza vs. Giga Chikadze

By Brian Knapp
Sherdog
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSign up for ESPN+ right here, and you can then stream the UFC live on your smart TV, computer, phone, tablet or streaming device via the ESPN app. Never has the Ultimate Fighting Championship spotlight burned brighter for Giga Chikadze. The surging Kings MMA standout will put his career-best eight-fight...

www.sherdog.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Khabib Nurmagomedov
Person
Justin Gaethje
Person
Cub Swanson
Person
Donald Cerrone
Person
Chad Mendes
Person
Beneil Dariush
Person
Conor Mcgregor
Person
Dan Hooker
Person
Giga Chikadze
Person
Edson Barboza
Person
Shane Burgos
Person
Paul Felder
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Espn#Ring Of Combat#The Ufc Apex#The American Top Team#Renaissance Mma#Fox 31#Dwcs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
UFC
Country
Brazil
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Mixed Martial Arts
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
Related
UFCmymmanews.com

Five Under-The-Radar Storylines For UFC on ESPN: Barboza vs. Chikadze

The UFC returns to the Apex this weekend with an absolutely fantastic main event. Edson Barboza fights Giga Chikadze in what should be a striker’s delight. The conclusion of The Ultimate Fighter season 29 also takes place. Bryan Battle fights Gilbert Urbina in the middleweight finals, and Ricky Turcios fights Brady Hiestand in the bantamweight finals. However, if you look past those three fights, there are some under-the-radar-storylines.
UFCSherdog

Stand and Deliver: UFC on ESPN 30

In some ways, a win is a win and a loss is a loss. But while it is true that every fight matters, some feel as though they matter more, for a variety of reasons. Sometimes, the elevated stakes are easy to define. Picture the fighter on a losing streak who knows he or she is likely fighting for their job; or conversely, any matchup on Dana White's Contender Series, where two hopefuls know that the brass ring is within their reach if they can win impressively. At other times, a fight feels especially important for reasons that are harder to quantify, but no less real. Whether it’s the symbolic heft of being a pioneer in MMA from one’s country, or the simple added spice of two fighters who really hate each other’s guts, that fight means just a little more.
UFCcombatpress.com

UFC Fight Night: Barboza vs. Chikadze Preview and Predictions

This weekend the 29th season of The Ultimate Fighter comes to a close as winners will be crowned in the bantamweight and middleweight divisions. Sitting atop the UFC Fight Night card is a featherweight showdown between UFC veterans Edson Barboza and Giga Chikadze. Barboza was a longtime lightweight contender before...
WWEPro Wrestling Torch

FREE PODCAST 8/23 – PWTorch Dailycast – MMA Talk for Pro Wrestling Fans: Vallejos and Monsey review latest UFC headlined by Jared Cannonier & Kelvin Gastelum, preview Fight Night headlined by Edson Barboza vs. Giga Chikadze, react to Punk’s AEW debut, more (105 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... SHOW SUMMARY: On this week’s edition of MMA Talk for Pro Wrestling Fans, Robert Vallejos and Rick Monsey break down a busy week in combat sports. They review the latest UFC offering, headlined by Jared Cannonier and Kelvin Gastelum. They preview the upcoming UFC Fight Night headlined by Edson Barboza vs. Giga Chikadze. They then shift the show to focus on the busy weekend in pro wrestling. They react to CM Punk’s AEW debut, the respective returns of Becky Lynch and Brock Lesnar to WWE, and a disappointing showing by Goldberg at Summerslam.
UFCmmanews.com

[ARCHIVES] Barboza On Famous Terry Etim KO: ‘He Was Almost Dead’

Don’t blink. Tonight at UFC Vegas 35, there could be another famous KO when Edson Barboza main events opposite Giga Chikadze. Here’s a look back on Barboza’s thoughts following one of the greatest KOs in MMA history. [ORIGINALLY PUBLISHED NOVEMBER 27, 2017, 7:57 AM]. While Edson Barboza claims that his...
UFCufc.com

Fighters On The Rise | UFC Fight Night: Barboza vs Chikadze

Another month of action inside the Octagon comes to a close this weekend at the UFC APEX with a compelling and competitive fight card headlined by an explosive clash between featherweight strikers Edson Barboza and Giga Chikadze. Joining the ranked standouts from the 145-pound weight class on Saturday’s bill are...
UFCufc.com

Fight By Fight Preview | UFC Fight Night: Barboza vs. Chikadze

Saturday’s fight card wraps with banger in the featherweight division as Edson Barboza and Giga Chikadze collide in an absolute gem of a contest. Barboza enters on a tidy two-fight winning streak, having rebounded from his debated split decision loss to Dan Ige last summer with a decision win over Makwan Amirkhani and a third-round stoppage victory over Shane Burgos earlier this year. The Brazilian veteran has shown no signs of slowing down or struggling with the move to the 145-pound ranks, and showed in May that he remains one of the most dangerous strikers south of welterweight.
UFCPosted by
bjpenndotcom

Dana White gushes over “badass” Giga Chikadze following highlight-reel finish over Edson Barboza at UFC Vegas 35

UFC president Dana White gushes over featherweight Giga Chikadze following his highlight-reel finish over Edson Barboza at UFC Vegas 35. Chikadze won his seventh straight fight in the UFC and improved to a perfect 7-0 in the promotion with the brilliant third-round TKO victory over Barboza in the UFC Vegas 35 headliner. Coming into the fight, the biggest question mark about Chikadze was how he would fare if he fought another elite fighter in the UFC, given that he had a somewhat soft schedule on the way to the top-10. However, Chikadze proved beyond a doubt that he is one of the best fighters in the world at 145lbs with his brilliant knockout win over Barboza.
UFCMMA Fighting

Giga Chikadze doesn’t fear Edson Barboza’s flashy moves: ‘He’s done everything against way lower level strikers’

Giga Chikadze has long considered himself the best striker in the UFC’s featherweight division and he’s more than anxious to prove it. Following blistering knockouts in his past two fights including a brutal body shot finish over Cub Swanson in his most recent outing, the former kickboxer-turned-mixed martial artist was ultra-excited at the chance to face higher ranked competition, especially those opponents who consider themselves elite on the feet.
UFCmymmanews.com

UFC Vegas 35 results – Barboza vs. Chikadze

We’re back at it again. The Ultimate Fighting Championship will hold UFC Vegas 35 on Saturday night, live from the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada. Tonight’s fight card is headlined by a featherweight bout between Edson Barboza and Giga Chikadze. Complete UFC Vegas 35 results below:. Main Card (ESPN/ESPN+...
UFCcombatpress.com

How Will Edson Barboza Handle A Fellow Kicker at UFC on ESPN 30?

It wouldn’t be an understatement to say that Edson Barboza has revived his career at featherweight. That may be a little unfair. As long as fans have known him, Barboza has always been a top-10 fighter, but that’s just how good he has looked since dropping down from lightweight. Over...
UFCSherdog

Giga Chikadze Says ‘Conor Era is Done, Now It’s My Time’ After UFC on ESPN 30 Victory

Giga Chikadze believes his time has arrived in the Ultimate Fighting Championship’s featherweight division. “Ninja” earned his seventh straight Octagon triumph in the UFC on ESPN 30 headliner, stopping respected striker Edson Barboza via third-round technical knockout on Saturday at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas. Now, Chikadze has his sights set on the top of the division.

Comments / 0

Community Policy