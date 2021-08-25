Who are they?

Officials at the Clayton Research Room at the Southern Wesleyan University Library have a collection of original pictures that they are attempting to identify. We at the Pickens County Courier thought our readers might be able to help. The two pictures include people from the Pickens County area. If you can identify any of these people, contact Mildred H. Brewer at wycar@aol.com or claytonroom@swu.edu with the name and image number under the picture.