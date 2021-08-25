unable to load vmmon and vmnet modules

Running Centos Stream 8, and trying to install VMWare Workstation 16.1.2. Download the .bundle file and run it, after making sure the developer tools and elflibs are installed. The extraction seems to go OK, and when I try to run VMWare the first time, it says it needs to load the vmmon and vmnet modules. I click "Install", and it just craps out on me. I've checked the log file, but nothing sticks out as being the problem. I've been googling this issue all day and tried a few things, but nothing seems to work (even though it has worked for others).