SC DHEC Issues Statement on Full FDA Approval of Pfizer Vaccine

spartanburg.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) recently issued full approval of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for those ages 16 and older. This full approval from the FDA further indicates how safe and effective the vaccines are at preventing severe illness from COVID-19. There continues to be an Emergency Use...

www.spartanburg.com

Medical & Biotechgentside.co.uk

There is a worrying new side effect for Pfizer and Moderna vaccines

The world has now handily passed the one billion mark of COVID vaccine injection, with over 33 million in the United Kingdom alone, of which 13 million having received all doses. Some impressive numbers, following a rocky start. But hidden in this beautiful picture are growing stormclouds: several side effects have been identified, and more are being discovered regularly.
Industrycbs17

Where do Moderna and Johnson & Johnson stand on full FDA approval?

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – While the FDA approval of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine is welcome news for public health officials hoping it boosts vaccine uptake, it’s just one of the three COVID-19 vaccines in the U.S. So far, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson are still under Emergency Use Authorization. Back...
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
Vice

Anti-Vaxxers Move the Goalposts After FDA Approves COVID Vaccine

Want the best of VICE News straight to your inbox? Sign up here. The Food and Drug Administration’s full approval of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine on Monday has boosted hopes that at least some of the millions of unvaccinated adults in the U.S. would change their minds. But right on cue, anti-vaxxer social media influencers and Republican politicians are finding new reasons to oppose the vaccine.
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
LehighValleyLive.com

When will the Moderna vaccine get FDA approval?

Now that the Pfizer vaccine for COVID-19 has received full U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval, many want to know: When will the Moderna vaccine receive the same approval?. Moderna’s two-shot vaccine continues to be available under emergency use authorization only. The company announced in June it started a...
Medical & Biotechnewmilfordspectrum.com

Pfizer changes the name of its vaccine

Pfizer-BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine will change its name now that it has received full approval from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA). From now on the immunization of the pharmaceutical will be called Comirnaty . It is the only serum of its kind that receives a total green light in the United States, which could lead to it being marketed directly to the consumer.
Medical & Biotechcheckupnewsroom.com

Five Things to Know About the FDA’s Approval of Pfizer-BioNTech’s COVID-19 Vaccine

Infectious Diseases Expert Answers Questions About the FDA’s Approval of Pfizer-BioNTech’s COVID-19 Vaccine. Nicholas Rister, M.D., pediatric infectious diseases specialist at Cook Children's Medical Center. What does the FDA approval of the Pfizer-BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine mean?. Today’s announcement means the public can be very confident that this vaccine is safe,...
Public Healthabc10.com

Why haven't Moderna and J&J COVID vaccines received full FDA approval?

ATLANTA — On Monday, the Food and Drug Administration gave full approval to Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine. However, while the decision marks an important milestone in encouraging the public to get vaccinated, many are likely wondering, what about the Moderna and J&J vaccines? Why are those not approved yet?. Essentially, the...
IndustryArkansas Online

Full FDA drug approval: what it means

Thirty percent of unvaccinated American adults say they're waiting for the covid-19 vaccines currently authorized for emergency use to be officially approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. The FDA granted that approval for those ages 16 and older for the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine on Aug. 23, 2021. What had...
PharmaceuticalsNewswise

Claim that the first COVID-19 vaccine that was approved by the FDA is somehow different than the "Pfizer vaccine" currently available is misleading

On Monday, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved the first COVID-19 vaccine. The vaccine, which has been known as the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine, will now be marketed as Comirnaty. Despite the validity of this approval process, many people are still unconvinced that the COVID-19 vaccine is safe. In the podcast and video show “War Room” hosted by Steve Bannon, Dr. Robert Malone, a scientist who claims he invented mRNA technology, claimed that the "mainstream media is lying" and suggested that the vaccine that was approved by the FDA is somehow different than the "Pfizer vaccine" currently available under emergency use authorization. Malone said that the FDA only approved the "BioNTech" vaccine and that vaccine is different from the "Pfizer" one. He's reiterated this point on Twitter. "I should clarify my title - the FDA authorization is for the BioNtech product (Comirnaty), NOT Pfizer." We rate this claim as very misleading. The F.D.A. announcement clearly states that the "Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine" has been approved. The approval does not distinguish a separate vaccine other than the one developed by the joint partnership of Pfizer and BioNtech. The vaccine approved is the same formula as the one that's been shown to be safe for adults and has been taken by millions under the EUA. The only difference is that the approved vaccine will be marketed as the brand "Comirnaty." Pfizer has stated, "The FDA-approved COMIRNATY (COVID-19 Vaccine, mRNA) and the EUA-authorized Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine have the same formulation and can be used interchangeably to provide the COVID-19 vaccination series."
Medical & Biotecherienewsnow.com

What Could Pfizer’s FDA Approval Mean For Kids?

WASHINGTON – By the end of the summer, we could have a fully FDA approved COVID-19 vaccine. The FDA is moving as fast as possible to approve Pfizer’s vaccine, and sources told the New York Times it could happen as soon as Labor Day. However, time is of the essence....

