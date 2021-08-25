Days of Roosters: what is known about the series with Ecko on HBO Max
In recent years, rooster battles They became more relevant than ever among young people. The freestyle, that musical style that is about rapping in a generally improvised way, became a more than important place in Latin America and Spain. Stadiums, competitions and artists grew by leaps and bounds. A clear example of that is Ecko, the Argentine rapper who participated in different events and who knew how to make a place for himself. Today, the freestyler has more than 3 million followers on Instagram and will soon premiere a series on HBO Max.
