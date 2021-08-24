Cancel
Destiny 2: The Witch Queen presents a spectacular trailer and confirms its date on PC and consoles

marketresearchtelecast.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDestiny 2: The Witch Queen, the fourth major expansion of the popular multiplayer first-person shooter from Bungie, already has a release date. So they have announced those responsible, confirming that the new content belonging to the trilogy on Darkness will be available on February 22, 2022 for PC, PS4, Xbox One, PS5, Xbox Series X | S and Stadia. All this through a spectacular cinematic trailer that you can see heading this news and in which we get to know more closely such a shocking universe dominated by The Witch Queen.

marketresearchtelecast.com

Comments / 0

