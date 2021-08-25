Jake Gyllenhaal joins the creator of the Walking Dead for a film that could give him the coveted Oscar
If there are actors to whom the awards season owes its recognition, one of them is Jake Gyllenhaal. What happened to Leonardo Dicaprio until the arrival of The Revenant oh Brad Pitt before Once Upon a Time… In Hollywood, now it happens to Jake. The artist has incredible works such as those of Enemy, Prisoners, Nightcrawler O Nocturnal Animals, but the Oscar it remains elusive.marketresearchtelecast.com
Comments / 0