Jake Gyllenhaal joins the creator of the Walking Dead for a film that could give him the coveted Oscar

Author Stephen King has been telling terrifying tales for more than four decades, with a number of those stories being brought to life for movies and TV shows in the same span of time, so if his latest novel, Billy Summers, were to be adapted into live-action, King himself could see Jake Gyllenhaal playing the main role. There might not currently be any official plans to bring the narrative to life, but King pointed out that Gyllenhaal's age would make him the appropriate figure to embody his new novel's main character, with King also expressing just how big a fan he is of Gyllenhaal's work as an actor.