Matrix 4 confirms its official name; first details of its first trailer

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWarner Bros. Pictures has announced during one of the panels at CinemaCon 2021 that the Matrix 4 will finally be called The Matrix: Resurrections. The long-awaited return of Neo (Keanu Reeves), Trinity (Carrie-Anne Moss) and the rest of the characters from the original trilogy will return to the big screen this December 22th; one of the most anticipated cinematographic appointments of a year marked by the delays of COVID-19.

