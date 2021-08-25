Matrix 4 confirms its official name; first details of its first trailer
Warner Bros. Pictures has announced during one of the panels at CinemaCon 2021 that the Matrix 4 will finally be called The Matrix: Resurrections. The long-awaited return of Neo (Keanu Reeves), Trinity (Carrie-Anne Moss) and the rest of the characters from the original trilogy will return to the big screen this December 22th; one of the most anticipated cinematographic appointments of a year marked by the delays of COVID-19.marketresearchtelecast.com
