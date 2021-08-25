Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

“Bitter Land” is destroying “Save me” in Spain

marketresearchtelecast.com
 5 days ago

“Beating the hitherto unbeatable Telecinco program put Turkish fiction on another level. One in which it has been settling with each new victory and that now forces to ask an unthinkable question that July 5 of its debut: Will the offer that ends the hegemony of Sálvame Naranja forever be the offer to end the hegemony of Sálvame Naranja? The simple fact that this question makes sense is already a triumph in itself for Antena 3’s bet, but it is even more so that the doubt has settled in the competition thanks to the invaluable help of Antonio Canales “, indicates analysis.

marketresearchtelecast.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Telecinco#Turkish#Antena 3
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Related
CelebritiesPopculture

Beloved Soap Opera Actress Dies at 82

One of Mexico's most beloved and renowned telenovela stars, Lilia Aragón, has died at 82 from undisclosed causes. In a statement shared by the National Association of Actors on Monday, Aragón, who starred in hit soaps like Angelitos Negros, Cuna de Lobos, and Rosa Salvaje, was a revered icon in the industry by fans and colleagues. "The National Association of Actors deeply regrets the death of our colleague Lilia Aragón del Rivero, who was General Secretary of our union during the 2006-2010 period," the association issued in Spanish via their Twitter. "Our sincere condolences to his family and friends. Rest in peace."
TV & VideosPopculture

'Good Morning America' Anchor Leaving, Reveals Exit During Live Broadcast

Good Morning America anchor Dan Harris is leaving the news program. Harris made the announcement on the series on Sunday morning, telling his co-hosts and viewers that he would be leaving in two months. According to Deadline, Harris' departure from Good Morning America comes over two decades after he joined the team at ABC News.
WorldPopculture

Actress Arrested for Allegedly Torturing Housekeeper

Bangladeshi actress Semon Hasan Eka was arrested for torturing her housekeeper at her home in Dhaka, Bangladesh's capital city, late last month. On Aug. 22, Eka was released on bail. Eka is also facing drug possession charges. The Dhallywood star was arrested on July 31 at her apartment in Rampura,...
Posted by
Jax Hudur

She Murdered Her Millionaire Husband and is now Contesting His Will

The remains of a missing Dutch business tycoon, Mr. Tob Cohen, was found in an empty underground water tank in his lavish suburban home in Nairobi, which he installed to capture rainwater to irrigate his garden. Alas, for 55 days, it was his grave. As the police found his body, his hands, neck, and legs were bound together; he was viciously tortured before being killed and dumped. He was 71 years old.
Public HealthPosted by
Daily Mail

Student nurse, 22, who tested positive for Covid before flying home from Majorca claims she was left 'starving and begging for water' in a Spanish quarantine hotel and says she'd 'rather be in prison'

A student nurse who tested positive for Covid-19 before flying home from Majorca has claimed she's been left 'starving and begging for water' in a Spanish quarantine hotel. Sophie Burdge, 22, from Barry, Wales, spent a week on the Balearic Island with a friend following a tough few months during which she lost her partner.
WorldDaily Beast

The Baffling Mystery of the Lost Girls of Panama Unravels

AMSTERDAM—On a sunny day, the first of April 2014, two 20-something girls went for a hike in the Panamanian jungle, and were never seen again. Their names were Lisanne Froon and Kris Kremers, and their sad story struck a chord with people around the globe. After their disappearance, the good...
Public Safetymarketresearchtelecast.com

“I dismember it in small pieces and there we throw them away”: Murder of a young woman by her family for rejecting an arranged marriage shocks Italy

Saman Abbas, an 18-year-old young man of Pakistani origin, disappeared from his home in the Italian municipality of Novellara on the night of April 30. The local police began their search, but could not find the woman. Nevertheless, got the recordings of security cameras, showing 3 people leaving the house where he lived with two shovels, a crowbar, a bucket and a bag.
LawPosted by
The Independent

Two British schoolboys stole nearly $1m in Bitcoin and families refused to give it back, US lawsuit claims

Two British schoolboys stole around $1m worth of Bitcoin from a Colorado man’s digital wallet and their families have refused to hand it back, a lawsuit claims.Benedict Thompson and Oliver Read are accused in US court papers of being behind the 2018 theft, when they were still minors.Andrew Schober alleges that he downloaded a crypto-wallet called “Electrum Atom”, and when he tried to transfer over 16.4 Bitcoins, which as of Thursday was worth around $770,000, computer malware they had designed instead directed it into an account they controlled.“Here, Mr Schober believed he was communicating only with his own cryptocurrency wallet,”...
Public HealthPosted by
Daily Mail

New Covid variant detected in South Africa has already been found in England as scientists warn it is the 'most mutated variant so far'

A coronavirus variant first detected in South Africa 'could be more infectious' than other mutations and have the potential to 'evade vaccines', scientists have said. The C.1.2 strain, which is linked to 'increased transmissibility', is more mutations away from the original virus seen in Wuhan, experts at South Africa's National Institute for Communicable Diseases and the KwaZulu-Natal Research Innovation and Sequencing Platform said.
Public HealthBBC

Staffordshire Covid sceptic Marcus Birks dies in hospital

A Covid sceptic who was hospitalised with the virus and went on to urge other people to get vaccinated has died. Marcus Birks, 40, from Leek, Staffordshire, died on Friday leaving his family "shattered", his wife said. He was admitted to the intensive care unit at Royal Stoke University Hospital...

Comments / 0

Community Policy