“Bitter Land” is destroying “Save me” in Spain

“Beating the hitherto unbeatable Telecinco program put Turkish fiction on another level. One in which it has been settling with each new victory and that now forces to ask an unthinkable question that July 5 of its debut: Will the offer that ends the hegemony of Sálvame Naranja forever be the offer to end the hegemony of Sálvame Naranja? The simple fact that this question makes sense is already a triumph in itself for Antena 3’s bet, but it is even more so that the doubt has settled in the competition thanks to the invaluable help of Antonio Canales “, indicates analysis.