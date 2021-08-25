Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

What are the ‘lies’ told by the “Narcos” series, according to Miguel Ángel Félix Gallardo and Caro Quintero

marketresearchtelecast.com
 6 days ago

According to the Mexican journalist Issa Osorio, to whom Gallardo granted the interview, the communicator was for more than five years behind a face-to-face interview with the ‘Chief of Chiefs’, but he did not agree, he wanted it to be only by letters. However, in June 2021, he agrees to give the interview, encouraged by his annoyance at the broadcast of the series “Narcos: México”, which he describes as a “lie”, despite the fact that it is based on reports from the DEA.

marketresearchtelecast.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Miguel Ángel Félix Gallardo
Person
Pablo Escobar
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dea#Lix#Mexican#Dea#Chiefs#The Guadalajara Cartel#The Narco De Narcos#Medell N#Cali#Proceso
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Related
Public SafetyPosted by
Axios

Scoop: A narco speaks from behind bars

Former cartel boss Miguel Ángel Félix Gallardo breaks his silence in an interview with Noticias Telemundo, his first since being apprehended in 1989 in connection with the deaths of DEA undercover agent Enrique “Kiki” Camarena and Mexican pilot Alfredo Zavala. Details: The man who once was considered “The Godfather” of...
Public SafetySFGate

'We're Living in Hell': Inside Mexico's Most Terrified City

FRESNILLO, Mexico — The violence was already terrifying, she said, when grenades exploded outside her church in broad daylight some five years ago. Then children in town were kidnapped, disappearing without a trace. Then the bodies of the executed were dumped in city streets. And then came the day last...
Public SafetyPosted by
Reuters

Bodies of six men found hanging from a bridge in Mexico

MEXICO CITY, Aug 12 (Reuters) - The bodies of six men were found hanging off a bridge in the city of Zacatecas in north-central Mexico on Thursday, an official said, in a region where some of the country's biggest drug cartels are fighting over lucrative trafficking routes. The half-naked bodies...
ImmigrationKRGV

U.S. hands over former Tijuana Cartel leader to Mexico

Former Tijuana Cartel leader Eduardo Arellano Felix was deported to Mexico on Monday as authorities handed him over to Mexican authorities at the Brownsville & Matamoros International Bridge. Felix served a 15-year prison sentence in the states and now faces organized crime and drug trafficking charges in Mexico.
RelationshipsThe Independent

‘The husband could kill you at any moment’: The women facing brutal violence in Mexico’s epicentre of crime

“I have never talked about this before,” Juana, who lives in the epicentre of organised crime in Mexico, says. “I feel lighter”. Juana, who got married at the age of 13, passes her days in the mountains of Guerrero, where she is subjected to unthinkable violence and abuse from her husband of 30 years. She longs to divorce him, but her two sons – who control all of her telephone usage – have forbidden her from leaving him.
U.S. PoliticsFresno Bee

U.S. hands over former cartel boss Eduardo Arellano Félix to México

The United States has handed former Tijuana drug cartel boss Eduardo Arellano Félix back to México, where he was re-arrested. Arellano Félix, known as ‘The Doctor,’ was released last week from a federal prison in Pennsylvania where he was serving a 15-year sentence for money laundering and conspiracy, to which he pleaded guilty in May 2013.
ImmigrationSan Diego weekly Reader

MS-13 gang rules Tijuana migrant camp

What started as a refugee camp close to El Chaparral Port of Entry in Tijuana has ended up as a sort of shelter for criminals and gang members from Central America. According to Paty (not her real name), a central American migrant activist that has been working with the migrant community for 20 years now, El Chaparral has become a dangerous place for migrant families and the Mexican public.
Public SafetyWNMT AM 650

Journalist shot dead in Mexico

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) – Unidentified assailants shot a Mexican radio journalist dead outside his home in the Gulf coast state of Veracruz, local authorities said on Thursday. Jacinto Romero, who wrote about local politics for Ori Stereo in Orizaba, died following the morning attack in the neighboring municipality Ixtaczoquitlan, authorities...

Comments / 0

Community Policy