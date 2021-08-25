What are the ‘lies’ told by the “Narcos” series, according to Miguel Ángel Félix Gallardo and Caro Quintero

According to the Mexican journalist Issa Osorio, to whom Gallardo granted the interview, the communicator was for more than five years behind a face-to-face interview with the ‘Chief of Chiefs’, but he did not agree, he wanted it to be only by letters. However, in June 2021, he agrees to give the interview, encouraged by his annoyance at the broadcast of the series “Narcos: México”, which he describes as a “lie”, despite the fact that it is based on reports from the DEA.