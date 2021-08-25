6 movies that were filmed in Ireland and you didn’t know about it

This role almost feels like something that might combine Tom Hanks’ movie Castaway with The Postman while putting a science fiction lean to it. If anyone is wondering what I’m talking about it’s due to the idea that Hanks plays the titular character, Finch, who is a robotics engineer that is one of the few survivors of a cataclysmic solar event, something that doesn’t get covered much in disaster movies, and he’s teaching a robot he built why it’s great to be alive as he, the robot, that names itself Jeff, and his dog Goodyear take a trek into the west, perhaps to see if anything is left. It’s a big hope that the visuals of this movie will be up to snuff, but one can already tell the acting will be since Hanks is after all one of the best in the business and age hasn’t really done anything to slow him down yet. Every actor has a common theme in a lot of their movies, not all of them, but some, that shows how each individual tends to cling to one idea as they find different ways to present it.