Sony capitalizes on Spider-Man’s popularity in its universe of heroes

Sooner or later, Matt Murdock is going to return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Depending on who you talk to, the return of Ol' Hornhead could even come back as soon as Spider-Man: No Way Home this December. In fact, fans of Charlie Cox's take on the Man Without Fear are already debating on if the character already appeared in the trailer for the Spidey sequel. With the inevitable return of Murdock on the horizon, we've got to ask the question — what version of the character is going to appear?