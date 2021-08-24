Cancel
State of Decay 2 confirms Homecoming update release date

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSummer, heat and many video game events. One of the classics of the fairs in addition to E3 is undoubtedly Gamescom, which in its 2021 edition returns in digital format, at least until the coronavirus epidemic allows a face-to-face celebration (next year, for example). Be that as it may, as a prelude to the European event par excellence, the Xbox conference has arrived, which at MeriStation we have followed minute by minute. State of Decay 2 has had its moment with a trailer for the new content, Homecoming, which will be available from September 1st. This update will be completely free for users who own the Juggernaut edition.

