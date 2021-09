Career Record: 1-5 Conference: Vermilion Valley. Like any first-year head coach taking over a rebuilding program, Jason Thiele and his Raider squad had their ups and downs last year during the shortened spring season, where they finished just 1-5 overall. However, now that Thiele has had a year to lay the foundation for the culture he’s trying to build, the second-year head coach believes his team has what it takes to finally compete in the Vermilion Valley Conference and make the playoffs for the first time in over a decade.