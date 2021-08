LEXINGTON -- Taylor Gerhardt looked into the north end zone Thursday night just before kickoff, seconds before his first game in three years as Lexington’s football coach. “I will be honest with you. I looked down there and my dad is sitting in a golf cart with my daughter. I was just thankful to be doing what I love, what my dad taught me, that my family was around me. My son is coaching with me on the sideline, Gerhardt said. “I just thought to God, ‘Thank you for putting me in this place.’”