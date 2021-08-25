Apple’s Transformed Since Tim Cook Became CEO A Decade Ago—Here’s How

In a blink of an eye, it’s been 10 years since Tim Cook took the helm at Apple. Since then, the tech giant has changed in numerous ways, and is now bigger than ever. When Cook took over from Apple’s co-founder Steve Jobs, he had big shoes to fill. Jobs was an iconic part of the brand, seen as the visionary behind some of the most innovative devices on the market. Cook, however, said from the beginning he wasn’t planning on emulating his predecessor, rather paving his own way in the firm.