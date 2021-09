Did you get a raise? Here's why you may not feel any richer. When it appeared the threat of the COVID-19 pandemic was starting to wane, the economy opened up and wages rose as demand for workers increased. In fact, there was a record high number of jobs available, and the competitive labor market forced companies to pay more in order to attract workers. As a result, between March and June of 2021, there was a 2.8% increase in compensation.